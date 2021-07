PM Imran Khan felicitates KP govt for providing free treatment to patients

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has felicitated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for providing free of cost treatment to 250,439 patients under Sehat Card Plus Programme.

In a tweet today, he said we are moving towards a Pakistan that was envisioned by our founding fathers Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.