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Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban claim of strike in Wana

Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban claim of strike in Wana
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Summary The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting says the rudimentary drone was destroyed over South Waziristan through soft-kill measures

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rejected the claim of Afghan Taliban's so-called Ministry of Defence regarding a successful strike in Wana.

In a post on its X handle, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the fact is that a rudimentary drone was destroyed over South Waziristan through soft-kill measures.

No military installation or infrastructure was hit.

The ministry said that the Taliban regime's claim reflects their established pattern of pushing propaganda and fabricated claims, such as the recent false assertions about shooting down Pakistan Air Force aircraft and capturing pilots.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also shared a picture of the drone debris on the X handle, saying the truth always prevails over falsehood.

Also Read: Pakistan destroys equipment storage in Kandahar strikes

Earlier, Pakistan has destroyed equipment storage and technical support infrastructure of Afghan Taliban regime and terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in Kandahar under Operation Ghazab-Lil-Haq carried out between Friday and Saturday night, according to security sources.

A video of the operation has been released in which it could be seen that Pakistan army conducted effective strikes on terrorists’ hideouts and equipment storage and technical support infrastructure of Afghan Taliban regime, which they used for subversive activities in Pakistan.

In airstrikes, Pakistan army struck military installations of Afghan regime and hideouts of terrorists and effectively dismantled equipment storage and technical support infrastructure, which they used against Pakistan in terror activities.

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