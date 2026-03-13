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Finance ministry denies reports of petrol price hike statement by Aurangzeb

Finance ministry denies reports of petrol price hike statement by Aurangzeb
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Summary Finance minister did not mention any plan to increase petrol prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Finance has clarified that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb did not make any statement regarding a further increase in petrol prices.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the finance minister briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance earlier today.

During the briefing, he did not mention any plan to increase petrol prices, and the reports circulating on television channels in this regard are incorrect.

The statement added that Aurangzeb only informed the committee about the rising trend of fuel prices in the international market, but he did not give any statement about increasing petroleum prices in Pakistan.
 

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