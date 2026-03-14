Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban claim of capturing checkpoint

Summary Pakistan’s Information Ministry dismissed Afghan Taliban claims of capturing a checkpoint as false propaganda, saying no evidence exists and operations against terrorists continue.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rejected recent claims made by the defence ministry of the so-called Afghan Taliban government about capturing a checkpoint and causing alleged losses.

In a statement, officials said such claims are false, fabricated, and aimed at misleading public opinion within Afghanistan, as has been the case in the past.

Authorities added that accurate and regular updates are being provided regarding the losses suffered by the “master proxy” Afghan Taliban and their extension, Fitna al-Khawarij, who they said are responsible for creating difficulties and suffering for the Afghan people.

The ministry said that whenever possible, video and photographic evidence is shared with the media, rather than relying on fabricated claims or propaganda. It added that due caution is exercised while providing credible and timely information regarding targeted operations against terrorists and their support infrastructure in areas under Taliban control.

Officials further stated that in contrast to these verified updates, repeated claims made by Taliban-linked sources lack any credible or verifiable evidence. They said that apart from exaggeration by terrorist networks and amplification through Indian media and social media platforms, such assertions have consistently been proven false after fact-checking.