OGRA denies reports of LPG price increase

Summary According to an OGRA spokesperson, no notification has been issued regarding new LPG prices. LPG prices are fixed on the first day of every month.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has denied reports claiming an increase in LPG prices.

According to an OGRA spokesperson, no notification has been issued regarding new LPG prices. LPG prices are fixed on the first day of every month.

The statement said that rumors about an increase in LPG prices are baseless, and the rates notified by OGRA remain in effect. Consumers can file complaints with the district administration against those charging higher prices.

OGRA also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency in the LPG market across the country. The spokesperson added that protecting consumers’ interests remains OGRA’s top priority.



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