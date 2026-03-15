Sharif family denies reports of Junaid Safdar's Vienna trip on official aircraft

Summary The spokesperson clarified that Junaid is in Raiwind and that reports about his travel to Vienna or any trip to Europe are incorrect

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The rumours circulating on social media about the alleged travel of Junaid Safdar, the son of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, to Vienna have been dismissed by a spokesperson for the Sharif family.

According to reports, claims had been circulating online suggesting that a government or VIP aircraft had traveled to Vienna and that the flight was linked to Junaid Safdar’s personal trip or honeymoon. The Sharif family has now formally rejected these claims.

A spokesperson for the family stated that the news being spread on social media and in certain circles is false and baseless.

پنجاب حکومت کے سرکاری طیارے کے استعمال کے بارے میں جھوٹ، من گھڑت کہانیوں اور بدنیتی پر مبنی پروپیگنڈا کی ایک منظم مہم چند معروف جھوٹوں کے عادی عناصر اور جعلی خبروں کے پھیلانے والوں کی جانب سے چلائی جا رہی ہے۔ پنجاب حکومت نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ اس مہم میں شامل ہر فرد اور پلیٹ فارم کے… — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 15, 2026

The spokesperson clarified that Junaid Safdar is currently in Raiwind and that reports about his travel to Vienna or any trip to Europe on a special aircraft are incorrect.

The spokesperson further said that the rumours are being spread for political purposes and added that the Sharif family reserves the right to pursue legal action against those making such claims.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also decided to take strong action against what it described as false propaganda regarding the alleged use of an official government aircraft.

Senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on X that legal action will be taken against individuals and platforms involved in spreading the campaign.

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She said, “Enough is enough. Elements that continuously spread lies will not be tolerated.”

Aurangzeb added that the government will approach the courts under the Defamation Law 2024, stressing that fake news and malicious propaganda will not be tolerated.

She warned that strict action would be taken against those attempting to defame institutions and that individuals spreading misinformation will have to face the law.