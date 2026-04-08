Netizens react as Salman Khan's torn shoes go viral

(Web Desk) - A short video of Salman Khan went viral on social media, showing the actor walking through a crowd.

What caught everyone’s eye was his pair of visibly worn-out formal shoes. The clip quickly spread across fan pages and entertainment accounts, with many users reacting to what looked like damaged footwear.

“Bhai jo pehen le… wahi trend ban jaata hai ”



Salman Khan spotted wearing torn shoes

Car se utarte waqt camera ne zoom kiya… aur sabki nazar seedha shoes par



Surprise? Yes.

Trend? Already loading #SalmanKhan #Bhai #Bollywood #Style #Trend #Viral pic.twitter.com/JALkBPF8ns — CriticQ | Cinema Insider (@FantasyAfsane) April 5, 2026

Staying true to his understated style, Salman kept his outfit simple, but it was the rugged-looking shoes that became the highlight. Social media users were quick to point out the “phate hue joote,” leaving many wondering if the superstar had stepped out in torn shoes.

However, what initially appeared to be a fashion miss soon turned into a surprising reveal. It turns out that Salman was actually wearing luxury designer boots from global fashion house Balenciaga.

The boots are part of the brand’s distressed cowboy collection, which is intentionally designed to look worn-out and rugged, a trend currently popular in high fashion. Reports suggest that the boots are priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh.