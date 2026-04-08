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Netizens react as Salman Khan's torn shoes go viral

Netizens react as Salman Khan's torn shoes go viral
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Summary The clip quickly spread across fan pages and entertainment accounts, with many users reacting to what looked like damaged footwear.

(Web Desk) - A short video of Salman Khan went viral on social media, showing the actor walking through a crowd.

What caught everyone’s eye was his pair of visibly worn-out formal shoes. The clip quickly spread across fan pages and entertainment accounts, with many users reacting to what looked like damaged footwear.

Staying true to his understated style, Salman kept his outfit simple, but it was the rugged-looking shoes that became the highlight. Social media users were quick to point out the “phate hue joote,” leaving many wondering if the superstar had stepped out in torn shoes.

However, what initially appeared to be a fashion miss soon turned into a surprising reveal. It turns out that Salman was actually wearing luxury designer boots from global fashion house Balenciaga.

The boots are part of the brand’s distressed cowboy collection, which is intentionally designed to look worn-out and rugged, a trend currently popular in high fashion. Reports suggest that the boots are priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh.

 

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