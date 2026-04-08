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Rapper Badshah to support girls' education midst 'Tateeree' song row

Rapper Badshah to support girls' education midst 'Tateeree' song row
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Summary He apologised to the National Commission for Women over his song and pledged to support girls’ education and empowerment.

(Web Desk) - Badshah recently appeared before the National Commission for Women regarding his controversial Haryanvi song called ‘Tateeree’.

The artist offered an unconditional apology and promised to sponsor the education of fifty girls from economically weaker sections.

This legal situation arose after the commission issued a summons over the alleged obscenity present within the recent track.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar presided over the hearing, which focused on the damage caused to the dignity of Indian women.

The singer pledged that he would never be involved in any such vulgar activity during his professional career again.

He also committed to creating a new song focused on women’s empowerment within the next four months.

Badshah clarified to the officials that he intended to work for the general upliftment of society and all women.

Badshah stated: “I will work for the upliftment of women and society.


“I will present a positive song on women’s empowerment within four months and will not be involved in any such activity in future.”

Directors Joban Sandhu and Mahavir Singh, along with producer Hiten, also attended the hearing to submit their written apologies.

 

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