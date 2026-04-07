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Rajab Butt's bail extended by Lahore court in gambling app probe

Rajab Butt's bail extended by Lahore court in gambling app probe
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Summary Lahore Sessions Court extends interim bail of YouTuber Rajab Butt and others in Joy gambling app case until April 28; hearing postponed due to absence of NCCI officer and prosecutor.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - During the hearing of a case related to the alleged illegal promotion of the gambling app Joy, the Sessions Court extended the interim bail of YouTuber Rajab Butt and other accused until April 28.

The hearing was conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Zulfiqar Ahmed, where the accused, Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak, appeared before the court.

Also read: YouTuber Rajab Butt announces separation from wife, reveals reason

The court postponed the hearing due to the absence of the investigation officer and prosecutor from NCCI.

The judge also directed that the investigation officer and prosecutor ensure timely attendance at the next hearing.

It is noted that the case was registered by NCCI against the accused, including allegations of illegal promotion of the Joy gambling app.

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