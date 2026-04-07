Ahsan Khan shares how to deal with depression

(Web Desk) – Actor and host Ahsan Khan spoke about depression and its treatment on a podcast.

He shared that Quran also speaks about depression and it teaches how ‘we can get out of it. He shared that Surah Ad Duha has knowledge about depression. “It teaches you that Allah will never leave you alone even when you are lonely.

He shared, “Islam has taught us that helping others is a great way to help yourself out of depression.

“You naturally feel good when you do something good for someone else. Thus Quran has acknowledged depression and it has a remedy for it. Reading this Surah helps one a lot.”

Ahsan Khan is a huge star of Pakistani entertainment industry. He has worked as an actor as well as a host. He has also hosted Ramazan transmissions. He has also read and learnt a lot during those shows.