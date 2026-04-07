Hania's playful reaction to troll who said her most overrated artist

(Web Desk) - Hania Aamir has once again grabbed headlines this time not for a drama or film, but for her witty response to a troll on social media.

A screenshot that is now going viral shows a user calling her the “most overrated Pakistani artist.” Instead of ignoring the remark or reacting strongly, the actress chose humour over hostility.

Replying to the comment, Hania simply wrote: “Jali na” a slang phrase loosely meaning “You’re jealous, right?”

The short yet sharp comeback instantly resonated with fans, who flooded social media praising her confidence and light-hearted way of dealing with negativity.

Hania Aamir has built a reputation for handling online criticism gracefully.

Rather than engaging in long arguments or controversies, she often uses humor and sarcasm to respond.

This latest viral moment is no exception. Many fans called her reply “iconic,” while others appreciated how she chose to stay unbothered and composed.

In an age where celebrities are frequently targeted online, Hania’s approach stands out turning trolling into viral entertainment.

While the viral moment has put her back in the spotlight, Hania Aamir’s popularity goes far beyond social media.

She is among Pakistan’s most followed celebrities and enjoys a massive fan base across India and other South Asian countries. Her dramas consistently trend on YouTube and television, often crossing millions and even billions of views.

