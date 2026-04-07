Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Hania's playful reaction to troll who said her most overrated artist

Hania's playful reaction to troll who said her most overrated artist
Updated on

Summary Replying to the comment, Hania simply wrote: “Jali na” a slang phrase loosely meaning “You’re jealous, right?”

(Web Desk) - Hania Aamir has once again grabbed headlines this time not for a drama or film, but for her witty response to a troll on social media.

A screenshot that is now going viral shows a user calling her the “most overrated Pakistani artist.” Instead of ignoring the remark or reacting strongly, the actress chose humour over hostility.

Replying to the comment, Hania simply wrote: “Jali na” a slang phrase loosely meaning “You’re jealous, right?”

The short yet sharp comeback instantly resonated with fans, who flooded social media praising her confidence and light-hearted way of dealing with negativity.

Hania Aamir has built a reputation for handling online criticism gracefully.

Rather than engaging in long arguments or controversies, she often uses humor and sarcasm to respond.

This latest viral moment is no exception. Many fans called her reply “iconic,” while others appreciated how she chose to stay unbothered and composed.

In an age where celebrities are frequently targeted online, Hania’s approach stands out turning trolling into viral entertainment.
While the viral moment has put her back in the spotlight, Hania Aamir’s popularity goes far beyond social media.

She is among Pakistan’s most followed celebrities and enjoys a massive fan base across India and other South Asian countries. Her dramas consistently trend on YouTube and television, often crossing millions and even billions of views.
 

Browse Topics
Showbiz Entertainment

Related News

Gigi Hadid opens up about her and sister Bella's name in Epstein files
AI-generated 'Fruit Love Island' hits 166 million viewers
'Dhurandhar' director Aditya Dhar accused of plagiarism
UK Bhangra icon Paul Chand warns of fading Punjabi music skills
Featured

Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

Artemis II moon crew breaks record for distance from earth

Oil prices extend gains as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran

Modi's Israel tilt linked to Epstein network, claims NYT

Iran struck US forces relocated on Kuwait's Bubiyan island, military spokesperson says