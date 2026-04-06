'Dhurandhar' director Aditya Dhar accused of plagiarism

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Ranveer Singh's action thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge has been one of the biggest box office stories of 2026.

But the film has now found itself at the centre of a plagiarism dispute that is heading toward the courts.

WHAT IS THE CLAIM?

Santosh Kumar RS, a filmmaker from Karnataka, has publicly alleged that Dhurandhar The Revenge is based on a script he wrote in 2023, titled D-Saheb. He says he only realised the alleged overlap after watching the finished film.

"After watching the movie, I came to know that it is my script and story. I had written it with a lot of hard work in 2023," he told the Indian media.

Writer Director Santosh Kumar RS accuses Aditya Dhar of being a

"Chindi Chor"..



Says, he had written the script as a cinema entertainment back in 2023 but Aditya Dhar stole it and showed it as a Political Propaganda.. Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/LkgIZCDkM5 — D (@Deb_livnletliv) March 31, 2026

According to Santosh, the core of his story involves a young man whose family is attacked by criminals. He kills ten people in retaliation and is subsequently arrested. Impressed by his courage, he is recruited as a spy.

Santosh claims this foundational premise has been lifted for Dhurandhar The Revenge. "Aditya Dhar is very smart, he has taken only the main lines of my movie and added political propaganda," he alleged.

He also revealed that he had pitched the script to several major production houses while trying to secure backing, including Sony Pictures, Zee Studios, T-Series and Dharma Productions, with Aditya Roy Kapur in mind as his preferred lead at the time.

What does the other side say?

Aditya Dhar's team has pushed back firmly. A source told the media that "all the allegations of Santosh, that his script is being stolen by makers of Dhurandhar or it amounts to infringement of his alleged rights, are baseless, false and untenable."