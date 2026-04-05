Legendary Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri remembered

LAHORE (Dunya News) – It is 32 years since the death of legendary Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri as his fans are observing his death anniversary on Sunday (today).

Ghulam Farid was born in Rohtak, a village in Indian Punjab, back in 1930 and migrated to Karachi after Partition.

He began training in qawwali under his father Inayat Sabri, who was also a renowned musician.

The qawwal was just 16 when he delivered his first performance, at the urs of Mubarak Shah in Kalyana, India.

After relocating to Karachi, Ghulam Farid and his brother Maqbool got together and soon came to be known as the acclaimed Sabri brothers who introduced a new, raw side of qawwali in Pakistan.

Their careers took off soon after Ghulam Farid released his 1958 qawwali Mera Koi Nahin Hai Tere Siwa. Thereafter, the duo delivered success after success, with qawwalis such as Sarela Makan Se Talab Hui, Bhardo Jholi Meri, Saqia aur Pila and Tajdar-e-Haram, amongst many others.

The Sabri brothers formed the golden era of qawwali in Pakistan. Even today, some of our villages have a tradition to start their day by listening to the voice of Ghulam Farid Sabri.

Time passes and people forget those who have passed away too. But that’s not the case with Ghulam Farid. Pople are still listening to Tajdar-e-Haram. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed forever.

The very history of qawwali in Pakistan kick started with the Sabri brothers. There may be many people who listen to or sing qawwali but its true followers will know that only three names matter in the genre: Ghulam Farid Sabri, Nusrat Fate Ali Khan and Sher Ali and Meher Ali.

Amongst us, Ghulam Farid was the most popular as he introduced qawwali in Pakistan. After him, Amjad was taking his music further but he was also martyred.

It wasn’t just Pakistan Ghulam Farid introduced qawwali to but the rest of the world too. He was just as popular abroad as he was in Pakistan and his style was unique and impressive, he said. Such greatness comes once in centuries and his work will remain an asset to Pakistan forever.

Ghulam Fareed Sabri, who received his early music education from his father Ustad Inayat Sabri, started his musical journey at the age of 11 and soon became a renowned name in the world of Qawwali.

Along with his younger brother, Ghulam Farid Sabri, he dominated the Qawwali scene in the 70s and 80s.

He recorded his first Qawwali in 1958 and his rendition of 'Tajdar Haram' in 1975 became an instant hit and sustained their fame for years.

Their audio cassettes sold like hotcakes, and the duo also recorded Qawwalis for films like Ishq Habib, Chand Sooraj, Ilzaam, Bin Badal Barsat, and Sachai.

Ghulam Fareed Sabri's voice mesmerised listeners not just in Pakistan, but across the globe.

He passed away on April 5, 1994, after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a rich legacy of music that continues to inspire and move people even today.

