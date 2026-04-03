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Ali Zafar releases first statement after winning defamation case

Ali Zafar releases first statement after winning defamation case
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Summary Ali Zafar said that he is thankful to God and to everyone who supported him.

(Web Desk) - Pakistani singers Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi are in the spotlight these days following the verdict in their high-profile harassment case, announced on March 31.

The sessions court ruled that it did not find Ali Zafar guilty of the allegations.

According to the court’s decision, Meesha Shafi has been fined Rs. 5 million for defamation. The ruling noted that she failed to appear before the court and could not present sufficient evidence, whereas Ali Zafar submitted all required witnesses in his defense.

Following the verdict, Ali Zafar released his first official statement on Instagram. Expressing gratitude, he wrote that he is thankful to God and to everyone who supported him and stood by the truth during a challenging period in his life.

He added that while justice has been served, he does not feel victorious, but rather humbled and grateful. He emphasized that he holds no resentment toward anyone and considers this chapter of his life closed, hoping that all parties can now move forward with peace and dignity.
 

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