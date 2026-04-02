Meesha Shafi responds after losing defamation case to Ali Zafar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Singer Meesha Shafi has responded following the court’s verdict in the high-profile defamation case filed by Ali Zafar, in which she was ordered to pay Rs50 million in damages.

The decision, delivered by a Lahore sessions court after nearly eight years of proceedings, declared Ali Zafar successful in his defamation claim while rejecting the allegations levelled against him.

Shortly after the verdict, Meesha Shafi took to Instagram, where she shared a series of posts expressing her thoughts and emotional state in the aftermath of the ruling.

In her response, Meesha Shafi did not directly address the legal specifics of the ruling but instead shared poetic reflections centred on women’s strength, resilience, and autonomy.

Her posts suggested that she views the episode as a deeply personal and difficult experience. She indicated that she is now shifting her focus towards healing and moving forward, describing the situation as a personal trauma she has endured over the years.

Meesha Shafi stated that she has lived through her experiences and is now embarking on a journey of recovery. She also implied that speaking her truth remains her greatest achievement, adding that she intends to continue strengthening herself through her work.

Following her statements, social media platforms saw a fresh wave of reactions, with users expressing divided opinions on the case.

While some voices showed support for Meesha Shafi’s stance and praised her for speaking out, others referenced the court’s ruling in favour of Ali Zafar, offering contrasting perspectives on the outcome.

The controversy dates back to 2018, when Meesha Shafi publicly accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment, alleging inappropriate behaviour. The claims quickly gained traction and became one of Pakistan’s most prominent cases linked to the global #MeToo movement.

Ali Zafar denied the allegations and subsequently filed a Rs1 billion defamation lawsuit, stating that the accusations were false and had caused significant damage to his reputation and career.

The legal battle that followed stretched over several years, involving hundreds of hearings, multiple judges, and testimonies from both sides before culminating in the recent verdict.