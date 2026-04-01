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Resham hits back at Deedar after explosive allegations

Resham hits back at Deedar after explosive allegations
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Summary Resham questioned the motives behind such statements and suggested that those making allegations lack their own identity.

(Web Desk) - Senior Pakistani actress Resham has responded strongly to recent criticism by fellow actress Deedar.

The controversy began when Deedar, during a recent appearance on a private TV show, accused Resham of spreading negativity and allegedly damaging people’s lives.

In response, Resham addressed the remarks in an interview without directly naming Deedar but made pointed comments clearly aimed at her critic. She questioned the motives behind such statements and suggested that those making allegations lack their own identity.

Responding to a question about why people seem to target her, Resham said some individuals have issues with her charitable work. She dismissed the criticism, stating that those speaking against her have not established a significant identity even after decades in the industry.

The exchange has sparked debate among fans, with many reacting to the ongoing feud between the two actresses.
 

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