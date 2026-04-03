Court orders removal of Honey Singh, Badshah song

(Web Desk) - The Delhi High Court has ordered the immediate removal of the controversial song Volume 1 by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah from all digital platforms.

The court called the song “grossly vulgar” and offensive towards women.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who heard the case, said the song’s lyrics are openly obscene and disrespectful. The court observed that the content has no artistic or social value and reduces women to objects of ridicule.

The judge also stated that this was one of the rare cases where the “conscience of the court was shocked to its core.” Even the title of the song was considered too vulgar to be mentioned in the official order.

The court directed that the song must be removed from everywhere, including YouTube, Spotify, social media, and any other websites. It also made it clear that even small clips or parts of the song should not be available online.

Authorities were instructed to ensure that all links, including remixes and altered versions, are taken down immediately. The court emphasized that such content being easily accessible, especially to minors, makes the issue more serious.

The bench highlighted that freedom of speech cannot be used to justify content that violates basic standards of decency. It added that no civilised society can allow such material to be widely shared or monetised online.

The case was filed by Hindu Shakti Dal, which requested the removal of the song from all platforms. The court allowed the petitioner to submit more links if similar content is found online.

The central government has assured that it will act on complaints and ensure compliance. The matter will be heard again on May 7.

Honey Singh and Badshah were once part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer. Despite their fallout, their old track Volume 1 has now brought both artists into legal trouble again.

