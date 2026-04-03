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Javeria Saud faces backlash for showing fake childhood photo of Yumna Zaidi

Javeria Saud faces backlash for showing fake childhood photo of Yumna Zaidi
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Summary Javeria Saud issued a public apology, stating that her team had sourced the image from social media without proper verification.

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actress and host Javeria Saud has come under criticism after a misleading incident during an Eid special television show, where a childhood photo wrongly attributed to Yumna Zaidi was aired.

The controversy emerged during a segment in which celebrities’ childhood pictures were shown for identification. The segment included images of well-known stars like Mehwish Hayat, Iqra Aziz, Sajal Aly, and Atif Aslam. However, one particular photo was incorrectly presented as Yumna Zaidi’s childhood image.

It was later revealed that the picture actually belonged to a young girl named Faryal Hameed. Following the broadcast, Yumna Zaidi took to Instagram to clarify that the image was not hers, prompting widespread reaction on social media.

As criticism grew, Javeria Saud issued a public apology, stating that her team had sourced the image from social media without proper verification. She expressed regret over the oversight and acknowledged the mistake.

According to media reports, the father of Faryal Hameed has raised serious concerns, claiming that the image was taken without permission from his wife’s social media account and used on national television. He emphasized that the incident has affected his daughter’s identity and indicated that legal action may be pursued.
 

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