Malala remains firm in calling Israeli action in Gaza genocide

(Web Desk) - Malala Yousafzai has once again clarified her position on the situation in Gaza, dismissing claims that she has remained silent.

In a recent podcast conversation with singer and education advocate Shehzad Roy, Malala explained that she had publicly criticised Israel’s actions in Palestine as early as October 2023. She stated that she had explicitly described the military campaign in Gaza as genocide at that time and has not changed her stance since.

Responding to ongoing criticism online, she said that despite sharing her views on social media, some individuals continue to accuse her of not speaking out.

According to Malala, such reactions are often driven by misinformation or selective interpretation of her statements.

She also spoke about the broader humanitarian impact of the conflict in Gaza, noting the large number of casualties, widespread destruction, and displacement of civilians.

The situation, she emphasised, reflects a severe and ongoing crisis affecting millions of people.

To highlight her record of addressing global issues, Malala mentioned that she had also condemned a recent attack on a school in Minab, Iran, which resulted in significant loss of life. Even then, she said, some critics claimed she had not responded.

Malala concluded by encouraging people to verify information before forming opinions, expressing hope that greater attention to facts would improve public discourse.

She reaffirmed her commitment to raising her voice on human rights concerns while acknowledging the challenges public figures face when their statements are closely scrutinised and sometimes misrepresented.