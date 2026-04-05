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Singer Annural Khalid ties the knot in intimate nikah ceremony

Singer Annural Khalid ties the knot in intimate nikah ceremony
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Summary The photos quickly captured fans’ attention, offering a soft and elegant peek into the special occasion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Young Pakistani singer Annural Khalid, celebrated for her breakout Coke Studio duet “Jhol,” has stepped into a beautiful new chapter of her life, tying the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony held in Islamabad.

The first glimpses of the private celebration surfaced online after her close friend, actor Rimha Ahmed, shared heartfelt snippets on social media.

The photos quickly captured fans’ attention, offering a soft and elegant peek into the special occasion.

Annural, who rose to fame not long ago with her soulful voice and youthful musical style, looked stunning as a bride.

She wore a gold and pink ensemble by Nimra Khokhar, radiating grace and charm. Surrounded by close friends and family, the simplicity of the ceremony made the moment even more meaningful.

Her husband, identified as Moeez, has remained largely out of the spotlight, with little publicly known about him so far.

Also Read: Pakistan's Annural Khalid shines at New York's Times Square

However, the couple’s chemistry was evident in the glimpses shared online, where the groom complemented Annural in an ivory sherwani.

The singer herself confirmed the news in a subtle yet heartfelt way, posting a black-and-white photo on her Instagram story showing her hand alongside Moeez’s, both wearing wedding bands, with the caption: “Mr and Mrs.”

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