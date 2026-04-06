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Shaan says Meera's role in film 'Psycho' to be outstanding

Shaan says Meera's role in film 'Psycho' to be outstanding
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Summary He emphasised the need for unity among filmmakers from Karachi and Lahore.

(Web Desk) –Actor Shaan Shahid has claimed that actress Meera will surprise everyone with her performance in his upcoming film ‘Psycho’.

In an interview, Shaan expressed excitement over the success of his recently released film ‘Bullha’, which premiered on Eid and is said to be performing well at the box office.

The veteran actor, who has appeared in over 500 films as a lead, suggested that the project has reminded audiences “what cinema truly is.” He also praised co-stars Naeema Butt and Mona Lizza, claiming they delivered strong performances.

Discussing Psycho, Shaan hinted that Meera’s role could stand out, suggesting her performance may exceed expectations and captivate audiences.

However, he also alleged that rivalry within the film industry is increasing. “There is too much hostility now. People don’t appreciate each other,” he said, adding that he feels disappointed when senior figures engage in what he described as unnecessary criticism.

Shaan also compared television and film acting, describing television as “Test cricket,” requiring patience and depth, while films are like “T20 cricket,” demanding speed and intensity. He suggested that many television actors struggle to adjust when transitioning to cinema.

Commenting on the future of the industry, he emphasised the need for unity among filmmakers from Karachi and Lahore. He mentioned fellow actors Fahad Mustafa and Humayun Saeed, claiming that collaboration is key to reviving Pakistani cinema.

 

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