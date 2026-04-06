Salman Khan attends wedding with rumoured girlfriend

(Web Desk) - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the grand wedding of senior journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha in Mumbai.

The event turned into a star-studded celebration as several big names from film, politics, and spirituality gathered under one roof.

Salman arrived at the wedding with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma. Dressed in a stylish black formal suit, he greeted the newlyweds and their families, and also posed for pictures. His presence, along with Shah Rukh Khan at the same event, created a huge buzz among fans online.

What grabbed major attention was the presence of Iulia Vântur alongside Salman Khan. Videos of the two attending the wedding together are going viral on social media.

Iulia has often been seen with Salman at public events, family gatherings, and even airport appearances. Though neither has officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances together continue to fuel speculation among fans.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been linked for over a decade. Reports suggest they first met through common friends during one of Salman’s international trips. Over the years, Iulia has grown close to Salman’s family and is often seen at important family occasions.

She shares a strong bond with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and has even spoken publicly about her respect for them. Despite the rumours, Iulia has maintained that she wants to build her own identity and career.

