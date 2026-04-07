Janhvi Kapoor calls out paparazzi for 'breaching privacy'

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent podcast, called out the constant over-sexualisation she faces by the Indian paparazzi.

She says it's invasive and there's never any consent in how images of women are captured and circulated.

Kapoor said she spoke to the photographers directly.

“I explained that this is harmful for us; it feels invasive and non-consensual. Regardless of what we wear, it should not lead to unwarranted focus on certain body areas,” she said.

She added that such practices can commodify women’s bodies for viewership and financial gain.

‘There is a difference between sensuality and exploitation.’

Kapoor also spoke about the importance of consent in how public figures are portrayed. Referring to her performance in the song Bheegi Saadi, she said it was intended to be sensual.

However, she stressed that sexualising a person without consent is not acceptable.

She noted that visuals of her are sometimes altered or framed in ways she has not approved of.

According to Kapoor, camera angles and edits can create a narrative that does not reflect her consent.

“Even on set, if I am not comfortable with how a camera is positioned, I should have the right to voice my discomfort without it reflecting poorly on my professionalism,” she said.

Kapoor also raised concerns about the potential misuse of her images, particularly with the use of AI and editing tools.