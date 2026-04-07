Aashir Wajahat's naat in Madinah wins fans' hearts

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Renowned Pakistani actor and singer Aashir Wajahat has captured fans’ attention after a video of him reciting a naat in Madinah went viral on social media.

The actor shared the video on Instagram, where he can be seen reciting a naat with deep devotion and emotion in Madinah.

In the caption of the video, he wrote that there is no peace in the world like the one found in Madinah.

The video is being widely appreciated by fans, with social media users praising his voice and heartfelt expression.

Several showbiz personalities also reacted positively to the video.

Actor Khakan Shahnawaz called it beautiful, while actress Komal Meer congratulated him and described it as a beautiful moment. Additionally, Shazia Wajahat also expressed her best wishes in her message.