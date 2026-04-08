Wireless Festival cancelled after UK bars entry to Kanye West

DUBAI (Web Desk) - After headliner Kanye West was denied entry into the UK to headline Wireless Festival, organisers have now announced that its 2026 event will be cancelled.

According to The Independent, the cancellation comes following the controversy around the rapper's ouster.

The American rapper was set to perform at the three-night festival in July, however the Home Office stopped him on the grounds that his presence in the UK would “not be conducive to the public good”.

Last year, the controversial singer made a series of antisemitic statements and even released a song called “Heil Hitler” and made T-shirts featuring a swastika available for sale on his website.

A spokesperson from the festival said in a statement on Tuesday 7 April: “The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.