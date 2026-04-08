Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Wireless Festival cancelled after UK bars entry to Kanye West

Wireless Festival cancelled after UK bars entry to Kanye West
Updated on

Summary Last year, the controversial singer made a series of antisemitic statements and even released a song called “Heil Hitler” and made T-shirts featuring a swastika available for sale on his website.

DUBAI (Web Desk) - After headliner Kanye West was denied entry into the UK to headline Wireless Festival, organisers have now announced that its 2026 event will be cancelled.

According to The Independent, the cancellation comes following the controversy around the rapper's ouster.

The American rapper was set to perform at the three-night festival in July, however the Home Office stopped him on the grounds that his presence in the UK would “not be conducive to the public good”.

Last year, the controversial singer made a series of antisemitic statements and even released a song called “Heil Hitler” and made T-shirts featuring a swastika available for sale on his website.

A spokesperson from the festival said in a statement on Tuesday 7 April: “The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.

 

Browse Topics
Showbiz Music Entertainment

Related News

Rajab Butt's bail extended by Lahore court in gambling app probe
Aashir Wajahat's naat in Madinah wins fans' hearts
Janhvi Kapoor calls out paparazzi for 'breaching privacy'
Ahsan Khan shares how to deal with depression
Featured

Oil slides below $100 after Trump announces two-week ceasefire

'Dangerous escalation': Pakistan condemns Iranian strikes on Saudi energy sites

Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

Artemis II moon crew breaks record for distance from earth

Oil prices extend gains as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran