Nora Fatehi given final summons for her controversial song

(Web Desk) - The National Commission for Women has issued a final summons to popular actor Nora Fatehi for her latest song.

She must appear in person on April 27, 2026, regarding the controversial track ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.’

The commission previously held a hearing on April 6, 2026, which Nora Fatehi only attended through her designated legal counsel.

The NCW said: “A final opportunity has been granted to Nora Fatehi to appear in person before the commission on April 27, 2026.”

This specific directive came from the Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who rejected the representation through the actor’s lawyer.

The controversy involves the pan-India Kannada film titled KD: The Devil, which features the actor.

Director Prem and lyricist Raqueeb Alam also appeared before the panel to address the ongoing claims of extreme vulgarity.

Representatives from KVN Productions, named Gautam K M and Suprith, were also present during the important legal proceedings.

Rahatkar stated that the lyrics were against the dignity of women and rejected claims that the creators were unaware.

The individuals who attended the hearing submitted a written apology and acknowledged the negative impact on the local society.

These creators pledged to work for the empowerment of women over the next three months for the official commission.

They must submit a comprehensive report to the commission once their social work period is finally completed this year.

The song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ has faced massive backlash due to its suggestive lyrics and very bold choreography.

It features Nora Fatehi alongside actor Sanjay Dutt in a sequence that many viewers found to be highly objectifying.

Critics noted that the opening verse uses a graphic double entendre which describes a sexual act in great detail.

The lyrics later reveal that the description actually refers to an alcohol bottle rather than any human body parts.

This play on words did not sit well with the commission.

The choreography was also slammed for being too suggestive and for objectifying the dancer in the musical video sequence.