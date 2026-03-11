Shah Rukh Khan to play cop in 'Jailer 2', his first role in Tamil cinema

Summary Khan is set to appear as a cop in the sequel to the action comedy, the news agency reported citing sources in the industry.

(Web Desk) - Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in an extended cameo in Rajinikanth's upcoming flick Jailer 2.



Khan is set to appear as a cop in the sequel to the action comedy, the news agency reported citing sources in the industry.



This marks a series of firsts for Khan: Jailer 2 will be his Tamil cinema debut as well as the first time he gets to share screen space with Rajinikanth.



The news agency cited sources from the film's unit as saying that only Khan's portions remain to be filmed and that the Jawan and Pathaan star will begin shooting for his portions later this month. Once done, filming for the movie will be wrapped up.



It isn't immediately clear if Khan will be replacing Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film. Actor-politician Balakrishna was initially roped in for an extended cameo in Jailer 2, but he reportedly quit amid scheduling conflicts.



Last month, Bollywood actor Jatin Sarna, best known for his role in the web series Sacred Games, put out a series of photographs on Instagram of him with key cast members, including Rajinikanth, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan.



The universe of Jailer 2 has, however, swelled. Not only will the movie feature cameos from Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, as in the first instalment, it will also feature key cast members from it, including Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu.