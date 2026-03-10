Social media feud erupts between Fiza Ali, Mishi Khan

A social media feud erupted between Pakistani actresses Fiza Ali and Mishi Khan after criticism of a viral interview, leading to personal remarks and strong reactions from fans online.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A heated exchange erupted on social media between Pakistani showbiz actress and host Fiza Ali and actress Mishi Khan, drawing significant attention from fans online.

The controversy began after Mishi Khan criticized a viral interview of Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan that aired on Fiza Ali’s program. Following the criticism, the two actresses exchanged harsh remarks on social media, and the dispute soon turned personal.

Responding on Instagram, Fiza Ali addressed Mishi Khan and referred to her as “General Rani.” She said that Mishi Khan has connections with many influential people, which allows her to say whatever she wants, while she herself is only a host and actress and does not have such strong contacts.

Fiza Ali further stated that the way she was targeted led to divine justice, claiming that Mishi Khan’s old dance video resurfaced and went viral again around the time of Donald Trump’s victory.

On the other hand, Mishi Khan also reacted on Instagram, saying that perhaps Fiza Ali felt offended by her earlier comment about “horse-like teeth.” She added that Fiza Ali had never previously addressed her as “Appa.”

Referring to her viral dance video, Mishi Khan said that at the time she believed Donald Trump would prove beneficial for Pakistan, but that did not happen and there was nothing wrong with expressing that opinion.

The online dispute between the actresses has also sparked reactions from social media users. One user commented that while the world is facing serious tensions, a different kind of battle is ongoing here.