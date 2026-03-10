Mahira Khan's rickshaw ride video goes viral

They believed that heading to a national television appearance was a great opportunity to showcase talent from her own country.

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan recently made headlines after a very playful video of her went viral across social media.

The dazzling star shared a clip on Instagram where she is seen heading toward a television show in style.

Dressed in a floor-length black Anarkali, she stopped a local rickshaw driver to ask for a quick ride.

This unexpected moment captured the attention of millions of fans who admired her spontaneous and very fun-loving personality.

During her commute, she lip-synced to the iconic Bollywood track ‘Hum To Aise Hain Bhaiya’ while sitting in the vehicle.

Mahira captioned her post by saying: “Barkooo le aaagayi teri almaaas!”

This quickly sparked excitement among her many loyal followers as this refers to her and Fahad Mustafa’s characters in Aag Lage Basti Mein.

The comment section of her latest rickshaw video was flooded with praise from fans and admirers.



Dananeer Mobeen was among the many celebrities who reacted to the playful Gen-Z energy displayed by the famous star.

One user jokingly remarked: “First time I feel sad for not being a rickshaw driver.”

Another fan expressed their deep loyalty to the actress by writing: “You can never make me hate Mahira Khan.”

People from all over the world joined in with humorous and affectionate remarks about her very effortless sense of style.

However, a small number of viewers suggested that she should have used the moment to promote local Pakistani music.

They believed that heading to a national television appearance was a great opportunity to showcase talent from her own country.

Despite these mixed suggestions, the video continues to circulate widely as a viral and feel-good moment for everyone.