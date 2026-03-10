BTS' singer honours Ramazan during birthday livestream

As the clip circulated, fans also resurfaced an older moment from a past broadcast in which Suga spoke about halal food.

(Web Desk) - Suga, member of the global K-pop group BTS, briefly spoke about Ramazan during a recent live broadcast, drawing warm reactions from fans around the world who were tuning in to celebrate his birthday and hear updates about upcoming activities.

The live stream, hosted on the fan platform Weverse on March 9, saw the rapper, whose real name is Min Yoongi drop in for a short but engaging conversation with fans.

During the broadcast, he chatted casually about current preparations, including intense practice schedules and upcoming projects, before briefly acknowledging that some fans watching might be observing Ramazan.

During the livestream, he noticed comments referencing Ramazan and addressed fans who might be fasting.

In a curious and conversational tone, the rapper said: “There are those observing Ramadan and fasting. My understanding is that you can eat once the sun sets during Ramadan, is that wrong? I also have my first meal after sundown.”

The moment was short but noticeable for fans, many of whom appreciated the acknowledgment. BTS has long maintained a large global audience, including significant fan communities across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and parts of South Asia where Ramazan is widely observed.

“So basically, Yoongi is fasting with us,” one fan joked on social media, while others playfully began referring to him as “Brother Yoongi.” The comments were largely shared in good humour, reflecting the strong presence of Muslim fans within the global BTS fandom.

As the clip circulated, fans also resurfaced an older moment from a past broadcast in which Suga spoke about halal food.

