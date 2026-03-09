Umar Butt criticizes Rajab Butt for publicizing marital dispute online

Digital creator Umar Butt criticizes Rajab Butt and Eman Rajab for airing their marital dispute on social media, urging them to resolve personal matters privately.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Popular digital creator and TikToker Umar Butt has strongly criticized YouTuber Rajab Butt for taking his marital separation issue with his wife to social media, questioning why the personal matter is being made public.

Rajab Butt has been in the news over his separation and marital dispute with his wife, Eman Rajab.

Tensions between the couple are escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and criticisms online.

Rajab Butt has been discussing the matter on social media, while Eman Rajab’s brother, Aon, has also been sharing the family’s perspective on various platforms.

The public back-and-forth has further complicated the dispute.

Other digital creators have also voiced opinions on the matter.

Umar Butt urged Rajab Butt, through a mutual friend, to refrain from airing personal issues publicly and to resolve them privately.

He emphasized that turning domestic matters into an online spectacle is inappropriate.

He suggested that the couple sit together to resolve their differences privately, noting that the whole world is watching and mocking the situation.

Umar Butt also criticized Eman’s brother Aon, stating that sharing his sister’s marital issues online is not appropriate.

According to Umar Butt, it is not right for either side to bring personal disputes onto social media, and the matter would be best handled privately to maintain dignity and privacy.