Shots fired at Rihanna's house in Beverly Hills, no injuries reported, media say

The Los Angeles Times ⁠and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1:21 pm (2021 GMT) Sunday and detained a 30-year-old female suspect

(Reuters) – A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music ‌star Rihanna on Sunday, and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times ⁠and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1:21 pm (2021 GMT) Sunday and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.

Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did ‌not ⁠immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los ⁠Angeles Times said, citing a source. The newspaper cited police radio traffic ⁠that "approximately 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across ⁠the street from the property’s gate.