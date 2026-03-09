'Will & Grace' star Corey Parker dead at 60

Born and raised in New York, the Big Man on Campus star later turned his focus to teaching and spent many years coaching young actors.

(Web Desk) - Corey Parker, best known for his recurring role in Will & Grace, has died at the age of 60.

The devastating news was confirmed by TMZ, citing the late actor’s aunt, Emily Parker, who revealed that he died after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to a GoFundMe set up to support his family, Corey had previously been diagnosed with advanced Stage 4 metastatic cancer.

In an Instagram tribute, BGB Acting Studio shared a message from his sister, Noelle Parker, which read, “I believe he left this world weightless, at peace & surrounded with love. I am writing to you, Corey, here, directly, because this is how I… we… keep you with us. I have known and loved you for the past 45 years, since our E.S.T days in NY as hungry wild artists.”

The somber statement added, “You were a massive part of my creative work, my creative family, for decades. It meant everything full circle when you joined our BGB community as a teacher, and we navigated the work together, all of us, always coming back to the truth and the potential of storytelling, of the actor’s endless power. You kept us all honest and brave and about art.”

Toward the end of her message, Noelle celebrated her late brother’s talent and the joy it was for people to know him.

“And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love. All our lives are so much richer for knowing you, and you carry on in each of us, and in what you gifted and inspired in us… forever,” concluded the statement.