Rajab Butt admits cheating on wife Iman Fatima, sparks social media backlash

LAHORE (Web Desk) - YouTuber Rajab Butt has once again found himself at the center of controversy, sparking intense debate across social media. The popular content creator recently admitted that he had cheated on his wife, Iman Fatima, a confession that has triggered strong reactions online.

Rajab Butt has long been known for his controversial public image. From legal troubles to social media feuds, the YouTuber frequently makes headlines.

In recent weeks, however, the focus has shifted to the growing tensions between him and his wife, which have become a major topic of discussion among fans and critics alike.

The situation first gained widespread attention when media reports and online chatter suggested that Rajab had been involved with another social media personality while Iman Fatima was pregnant.

According to circulating claims, during the time when Iman was expecting and Rajab was reportedly abroad, his name began to be linked with influencer Fatima Khan.

Rumors about their alleged relationship quickly went viral across social platforms.

At the time, Rajab Butt avoided addressing the matter in detail. He only stated that the relationship in question had ended before his marriage.

Meanwhile, Iman Fatima’s brother also spoke publicly about the issue some time ago.

Now, Rajab Butt himself has openly acknowledged that he betrayed his wife. In a recent statement, he said that he had already apologized publicly for his actions and that Iman Fatima had forgiven him.

During the same conversation, he admitted he still does not fully understand why she chose to forgive him.

He also made a remark that, despite the apology and reconciliation, his wife asked him to buy her an iPhone 17, a comment that quickly became another talking point online.

Following his admission, social media erupted with criticism and debate. Many users expressed sympathy for Iman Fatima, while some condemned the act from a religious perspective, calling it morally unacceptable.