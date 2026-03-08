YouTuber Rajab Butt announces separation from wife, reveals reason

Rajab Butt said he had decided to end the relationship and would not make further efforts to save the marriage.

(Web Desk) - Pakistani family vlogger and YouTuber Rajab Butt has announced his separation from his wife Iman Fatima, ending months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Rajab Butt, who is widely known for his daily vlogs and social media content, has recently been making headlines due to issues in his personal life. The couple got married in 2024, and their wedding celebrations gained significant attention on social media, with videos and photos from the events going viral.

Later, Rajab Butt faced allegations of being involved with another woman. In a previous video, Iman Fatima’s brother accused the YouTuber of betraying his wife while she was pregnant.

Speaking in a recent podcast, Rajab Butt said he had decided to end the relationship and would not make further efforts to save the marriage.

“I am done with this marriage now. I cannot continue a relationship based on hypocrisy,” he said.

However, the YouTuber emphasized that his son, named Keyvan, would always remain a central part of his life.

“Keyvan is my son and will always remain my son. Everything I have belongs to him, and no one can stop me from meeting my child,” he added.

Rajab Butt also alleged that his wife had accused his mother of stealing perfume and claimed that there were several private messages he could not share publicly. He further stated that he could not choose “a one-year marriage over parents who have been with him for 30 years.”

