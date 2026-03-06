Faisal Qureshi calls on Pakistani cricketers to speak Urdu

Faisal Qureshi urges Pakistani cricketers to speak Urdu publicly, take pride in their national language, and emphasizes native communication over English for global audiences.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned Pakistani actor Faisal Qureshi has urged Pakistani cricketers to prioritize speaking Urdu in public and take pride in their national language.

Currently hosting a show on a private TV channel, Qureshi’s recent video clip on social media has gone viral, showing him discussing the importance of the mother tongue, Urdu.

Addressing Pakistani cricketers, the actor specifically said he wants them to speak Urdu and show pride in their language.

Qureshi gave examples of internationally famous footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, noting that these players are never seen speaking English unnecessarily; they communicate in their native language, with translators available for audiences if needed.

He emphasized that Pakistanis should be proud of their national language, Urdu, and added that there is no issue if someone does not know English, as it is not the mother tongue.