Actor Jamal Shah expresses regret over divorce from Faryal Gohar

(Web Desk) - Veteran Pakistani actor Jamal Shah has expressed regret over his divorce from former actress Faryal Gohar, reflecting on their past relationship during a recent television appearance.

Speaking on a private TV channel’s programme, Jamal Shah opened up about his personal life and also revealed the reason behind his divorce with Faryal Gohar. When asked which broken relationship had hurt him the most, the actor admitted that his separation from Faryal Gohar was particularly painful.

He said that his marriage to Faryal Gohar was a love marriage and the first in his life. According to him, the couple was widely admired by fans and was once considered one of the most ideal pairs in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Jamal Shah explained that after their marriage, he realized that their personalities were very different. He described himself as someone with traditional values, while Faryal Gohar was highly independent.

He said that initially it became clear that the marriage was facing difficulties, and eventually the couple decided to part ways because continuing the relationship had become difficult for both of them.

It is worth mentioning that the couple was once considered an iconic pair in showbiz, but they separated in 1992, ending their marriage.

