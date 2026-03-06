Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

She was released from jail in the early hours of Thursday morning and is due to appear at Ventura County Superior Court on 4 May.

(Web Desk) - Britney Spears has been arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The singer was detained by California Highway Patrol (CHP) at around 21:30 local time (05:30 GMT) on Wednesday. A representative for her told the BBC: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

Spears was reported to authorities for driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed" on a motorway, CHP said. She "showed signs of impairment" and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests after she was pulled over.

Spears' representative told the BBC: "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life.

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

The incident is still under investigation and chemical test results are pending, CHP said.

Spears was driving alone in her black BMW 430i southbound on US-101 when officers pulled her over.

Her car was impounded after the incident, according to jail records, which also list her occupation as "celebrity".

The BBC has learned that Spears was not admitted to hospital after the arrest, but was briefly taken to a medical facility by law enforcement for the purpose of administering blood tests, in accordance with drink-driving protocol in the state.

The pop star appeared to have deleted her Instagram account on Thursday as news of her arrest broke.