Punjabi YouTuber Nancy Grewal stabbed to death in Canada

(Web Desk) - Indo-Canadian YouTuber and activist Nancy Grewal was stabbed to death in Ontario.

The 45-year-old was known for her outspoken views on the Khalistan movement and India-Canada relations.

In a statement released on March 5, LaSalle Police said: “The LaSalle Police Service continues to investigate a homicide that occurred on Todd Lane just before 9:30 pm on March 3, 2026.

Authorities have not announced any arrests and have not publicly identified a suspect. Police have asked residents with information, including surveillance footage, to come forward.

Nancy Grewal had built a modest but vocal online presence as a singer, anchor and commentator.

On her social media, she shared videos of her life and promoted live singing performances. Much of her content addressed contentious issues within the Punjabi-Canadian community.