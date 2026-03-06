Audience demand better standards of humour at Ramazan shows

(Web Desk) – Following a conversation between two TikTokers at a Ramazan show, audience are calling for better standards of humour on television, especially during the holy month of Ramazan.

This controversy began when Ali Abdullah appeared on a television show. During the broadcast, the content creator made several jokes about another TikTok user, Jawad World, and his food.

“The paratha he’s eating, that day-old taftan that his mother has warmed with water, it’s helping neither his health nor his algorithm.”

Abdullah also made a controversial remark suggesting that Jawad would experience special days, which is a euphemism for periods.

Host Javeria Saud was seen laughing at these comments, which many viewers felt were quite inappropriate for national television.

Actor Khaqan Shahnawaz maintained that such topics are entirely unsuitable for a family audience watching a program on a national television channel.

This incident has sparked a larger debate regarding the ethics of content creation and the responsibility of public figures.