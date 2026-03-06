76-year-old Chinese actress sparks backlash for playing teen role

Another commented: "She could be his grandmother, how could he bring himself to kiss her?"

(Web Desk) - Chinese actress Liu Xiaoqing has stirred online controversy after portraying a teenage character in the new micro-drama “Jin Xiu An Ran” and appearing in a kissing scene with a co-star reportedly three decades younger than her.

According to 8days, Liu, long known for her portrayals of historical figures, plays a teenage girl in the series released on Feb 25. The production makes extensive use of soft-focus filters to enhance a youthful appearance.

In one scene, she shares a romantic kiss with the male lead, actor Jin Jia. However, many viewers said the substantial age gap between the two remained apparent, particularly during intimate moments.

Online reactions were swift and critical.

"Grandma Qing, please stop," one user wrote.

A third described the scene as a "work injury," a remark that drew further attention after it received a public "like" from someone involved in the drama. Initial speculation suggested the "like" came from Jin himself. However, it was later clarified that the interaction was made by supporting actor Gu Yanxiu.

AsiaOne reported that Liu faced similar criticism in 2023 for portraying a 17-year-old character in the war film "Ice Sniper 2."

Liu is regarded as a prominent figure in Chinese cinema, with notable roles in productions such as "Wu Zetian," "Hibiscus Town" and "A Dream of Red Mansions."

At the height of her career in 2002, Liu was investigated for business law violations and tax evasion, serving 442 days in prison.

Despite the setback, she gradually rebuilt her career and has remained active in the entertainment industry, continuing to take on new projects and make public appearances.