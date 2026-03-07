Dhurandhar II trailer out as Ranveer Singh returns in action-packed film inspired by Lyari gang wars

Directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to hit cinemas on March 19, coinciding with the celebrations of Eidul Fitr

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The trailer of the Bollywood action film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, reportedly inspired by the gang wars of Lyari in Karachi, has finally been released—marking a high-energy comeback for Ranveer Singh on the big screen.

Directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to hit cinemas on March 19, coinciding with the celebrations of Eidul Fitr.

The makers plan to release it in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—aiming for a wide audience across India and beyond.

After the massive success of the first Dhurandhar film, fans had been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the sequel.

Even the film’s poster hints at an intense cinematic ride ahead. The original film received global attention for its gripping storyline and spectacular action sequences, setting high expectations for this next chapter.

The 2-minute-25-second trailer opens with the character Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan, who is being threatened by terrorists.

Ayesha Khan overjoyed to cross 1 million views for her song Shararat in 'Dhurandhar'

Just as the situation escalates and an insult toward the country is attempted, Ranveer Singh bursts onto the scene as Hamza Ali Mazari, taking down the terrorists in a dramatic action sequence.

Hamza Ali Mazari is seen unleashing destruction through the neighborhood’s narrow lanes, while a central question looms over the narrative: Who will become the new leader of Lyari?

According to the producers, this sequel will go beyond a typical spy thriller. The storyline will delve deeper into personal conflicts and hidden identities, adding emotional depth to the action-packed plot.

Adding another twist, Ranveer Singh is expected to appear in two different roles, promising fans an even more layered performance.

With its mix of high-octane action, dramatic storytelling, and a controversial setting inspired by Karachi’s Lyari, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the season.