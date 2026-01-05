Ayesha Khan overjoyed to cross 1 million views for her song Shararat in 'Dhurandhar'

The video featured her watching Dhurandhar in a packed cinema, smiling and singing along as the track played.

(Web Desk) - Ayesha Khan penned a heartfelt note as her Dhurandhar song ‘Shararat’ crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Dhurandhar has enjoyed a record-breaking success and was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Its soundtrack has helped drive the film’s success and ‘Shararat’, which features Ayesha and Krystle D’Souza, is arguably its most popular song.

As the song crossed 100 million views, Ayesha marked the moment in an Instagram video.

In the caption, she wrote: “100 million views!!! Watching myself on the big screen in a theatre fully packed with audience was a surreal experience indeed.

“The amount of love I have received for ‘Shararat’ has been overwhelming. Thank you @castingchhabra for giving me Shararat!! Keep changing lives!! You are GOD SENT!

“And thank you @adityadharfilms for trusting me!! What a visionary man.”

Promising bigger things in the future, Ayesha added: “I promise my audience I am here to rule, and nothing can stop me, and this doesn’t come out of arrogance but purely out of the hard work I put into things I love.

“I have so much trust in my craft and in the Almighty that I know one day I’ll have everything I have prayed for.

“Blessed to have a family that’s just there to support me no matter what! My spine. My strength.

“Special thanks to @sarvesh_shashi for being there through thick and thin. @shahabaz__khan__ thank you for existing. I am NOTHING without you. Words can never describe what you mean to me.

“May 2026 bring amazing things and hard learnt lessons in our lives.”

“Cause what is AYESHA KHAN without a little bit of drama.”

