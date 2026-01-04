Shah Rukh Khan faces backlash for choosing B'desh cricketer

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sangeet Som.

(Web Desk) - Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is at the center of a political controversy after including Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman in his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sangeet Som. Som called Shahrukh Khan a “traitor” for investing in a player from Bangladesh. He accused the actor of supporting a country that he claimed is “working against India.”

Mustafizur Rahman was acquired by KKR during the IPL 2026 auction for a record Rs 92 million. Cricket analysts praised the signing as a strategic addition to the team.

However, the political fallout has overshadowed the sporting achievement.

Opposition leaders have condemned the attacks on Shah Rukh Khan. Congress MP Manickam Tagore called the “traitor” remark an attack on India’s pluralism.

He urged nationalist groups to stop spreading divisive rhetoric.

The incident highlights the scrutiny faced by Muslim actors in India. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have all been previously accused by right-wing politicians of being anti-Hindu or pro-Pakistan. Even legendary actors like Dilip Kumar were not immune to similar criticism in the past.