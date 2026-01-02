Former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed's daughter Nawal ties the knot

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed celebrates the wedding of his daughter Nawal as leading cricketers, including Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq, attend the elegant ceremony.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed is celebrating the wedding of his daughter, Nawal, who got married in a refined and elegant ceremony attended by prominent figures from the country’s cricketing fraternity and beyond.

The wedding brought together former and current Pakistan international cricketers, along with close friends and family of Mushtaq Ahmed. Among the notable guests were Misbah-ul-Haq, Moin Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The bride, Nawal, wore an ice blue and silver lehenga, paired with a delicately styled dupatta that complemented the understated elegance of the occasion. The groom appeared in a classic two-piece suit, maintaining a formal and traditional look in keeping with the ceremony’s tone.

Guests were seen extending their congratulations to the couple and offering warm wishes to Mushtaq Ahmed on the occasion. The wedding follows another family celebration last year, when his elder daughter, Habeeba, was married.

Mushtaq Ahmed remains a respected figure in Pakistan cricket, known for his contributions as a leading leg-spinner. Following his playing career, he has served the Pakistan Cricket Board in coaching roles and continues to be involved with the sport as a television cricket analyst.