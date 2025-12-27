Wedding pictures of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter go viral

Images and videos from the mehndi ceremony of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Mahin Khan have gone viral on social media following her wedding celebrations in Lahore.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Internationally acclaimed classical and ghazal singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been in the spotlight in recent days due to the wedding celebrations of his daughter, Mahin Khan.

Photos and videos from the ceremonies, held in Lahore, have been widely shared across social media platforms.

The wedding festivities formally began with a traditional mayoon ceremony in Lahore and concluded with the rukhsati. A few days earlier, Mahin Khan’s nikah was solemnised in a graceful yet intimate ceremony in the city, attended by close family members. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his family were seen visibly delighted during the occasion.

Images from the mayoon ceremony quickly went viral online, sparking mixed reactions from social media users, with some criticism directed at the bride’s outfit. Shortly after, visuals from Mahin Khan’s mehndi ceremony also began circulating widely, attracting fresh attention.

The mehndi ceremony took place yesterday at a private venue in Lahore and was attended by close relatives and friends of the family. The bride wore an elegant pink lehenga and choli, adorned with subtle golden and multicoloured embroidery, paired with a net dupatta that complemented the overall look.

Mahin Khan appeared poised and graceful in her mehndi attire, while the groom opted for a yellow kurta pyjama featuring light embroidery. Throughout the event, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his family posed for photographs with guests.

Star-studded wedding festivities begin for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter

Among those in attendance was renowned singer Waris Baig, who joined the family in celebrating the occasion.