Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates 60th birthday

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with family, close friends and Bollywood peers.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday with a private gathering at his Panvel farmhouse, continuing a tradition he has followed for several years.

The occasion brought together close family members, long-time friends and select guests from the Indian film industry, while fans followed the celebrations through images and videos shared widely online.

Several videos from the celebration showed Salman Khan inviting his father, renowned screenwriter Salim Khan, to join him for the cake-cutting ceremony. His brother Sohail Khan was also seen standing beside him during the moment, which drew particular attention from fans for its simplicity and warmth.