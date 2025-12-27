Pakistani cinema in 2025: Hits, misses, and box office surprises

During 2025 six local films were released on Eid-ul-Fitr, but most failed to make a mark at the box office.

(Web Desk) - The year 2025 proved to be a challenging yet selective period for Pakistan’s film industry, with local productions managing to draw audiences back to cinemas amid a continued decline in theatrical releases.

A few years ago, dozens of Pakistani films would hit cinemas annually, with multiple releases often coinciding with Eid festivals. However, this number has steadily shrunk.

During 2025 six local films were released on Eid-ul-Fitr, but most failed to make a mark at the box office. Shaz Khan’s The Martial Artist struggled to secure screenings, while Qulfi, despite featuring veteran actor Javed Sheikh, failed to attract audiences.

Despite these setbacks, several films stood out for their commercial success and audience appeal.

Love Guru

Directed by Nadeem Baig, Love Guru emerged as the year’s biggest success. The romantic drama opened to an impressive box office collection of over Rs1.2 billion and went on to generate more than Rs8 billion globally. The film starred Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan in the lead roles, alongside Ramsha Khan, Momina Iqbal, and Sohai Ali Abro.

Deemak

Horror films are rare in Pakistani cinema, but Deemak, directed by Rafi Rashdi, broke new ground. Released on Eid-ul-Adha, the film earned over Rs2 billion, making it one of the year’s notable performers. Centered on strained relations between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, with supernatural elements woven into the narrative, the film featured an ensemble cast including Faisal Qureshi, Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada, Bushra Ansari, Sonia Hussain, and Saman Ansari.

Neelofar

The year ended on a positive note with Neelofar, which continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run. The film marked the much-anticipated reunion of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan after The Legend of Maula Jatt. Their return to the big screen resonated strongly with audiences, helping revive interest in Pakistani cinema.

Welcome to Punjab

While not commercially successful, Shahzad Rafique’s ‘Welcome to Punjab’ gained international recognition by winning the Best Audience Award at the Baku Film Festival in Azerbaijan. The film, rooted in Pakistani culture and folklore, starred Adi Khan, Zara Hayat, Sajjad Hassan, Javed Sheikh, and Bushra Ansari.

Films That Fell Short

Several films failed to meet expectations, including the comedy Qulfi, Kabir, Ishq Lahore, Lambi Judai, The Martial Artist, and Jiji. Despite featuring experienced actors, weak scripts and limited audience engagement contributed to their box office disappointments.

Overall, 2025 highlighted both the challenges facing Pakistani cinema and its potential for revival through strong storytelling, star power, and genre experimentation.

