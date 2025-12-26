18th International Urdu Conference kicks off in Karachi today

A special session titled “Jinnah and Today’s Pakistan” discussed the creation of Pakistan, the fall of Dhaka, and reflections on the country’s past, present, and future.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The four-day International Urdu Conference commenced on Friday at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, marking the beginning of one of the country’s most prominent literary gatherings.

The opening ceremony was attended by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, along with writers, poets, students, and members of the public.

The inaugural session of the 18th International Urdu Conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem. A special showreel highlighting the journey and significance of the International Urdu Conference was also screened. Participants from various walks of life, including students and literature enthusiasts, attended the event in large numbers.

In a symbolic gesture celebrating cultural harmony, a cake was cut to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as Christmas, reflecting the conference’s inclusive spirit.

President of the Arts Council delivered the welcome address, while renowned scholar and critic Naseer Abbas Nayyar presented the keynote speech.

A special session titled “Jinnah and Today’s Pakistan” discussed the creation of Pakistan, the fall of Dhaka, and reflections on the country’s past, present, and future. Speakers described the International Urdu Conference as a vital platform for intellectual dialogue and literary exchange.

The first day of the conference concluded with a Sindhi Mushaira, showcasing regional poetic talent. Over the next three days, the conference will feature sessions on Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, and Balochi literature, bringing together literary voices from across Pakistan and abroad.

