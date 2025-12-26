Cricket, travel, entertainment dominate Pakistan's TikTok searches in 2025

According to TikTok, among places, the most searched were Islamabad, Altit Fort in Hunza, Chenab River and Pakistani cities of Lahore and Karachi.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - TikTok this week released its annual review of the most searched topics in Pakistan in 2025, with travel, food, sports and entertainment driving digital searches, the video platform said.

In a press release, TikTok said its search patterns depicted that people use the platform as a “discovery tool for real life” where they explore destinations and find relatable guidance from influencers on various topics.

“Whether it’s tracking the latest cricket moment, planning a weekend trip, learning something new, or checking reviews before buying, Pakistanis are turning to TikTok to make everyday decisions,” Umais Naveed, content operations lead South Asia at TikTok, said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the “Most Searched News and Moments” category, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s century against Sri Lanka dominated the searches, followed by Pakistan’s cricket matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka. “Floods” was also a popular search item in this category.

“Jhol,” a Pakistani song by singers Maanu and Annural Khalid dominated the category of “Most Searched Soundtracks” while “Supreme” by Indian artist Shubh and “Pal Pal” by Afusic were also among the most searched songs this year.

“Lava burger” and “Dubai Chocolate” were among the most searched food items this year on TikTok while Azam was the most searched sportsperson in the country, followed by Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma.

Alina Amir, Jannat Mirza, Khizar Umer and Kanwal Aftab were among the most searched TikTok creators in 2025 while Imran Ashraf, Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan were among the most searched celebrities on the social media platform.

TikTok said searches linked to the hashtag #TravelTok increased by 53 percent this year while those with #FoodTok rose by 52 percent. Another popular hashtag #StudyTok searches were up by 60 percent while #FitnessTok recorded the largest jump of the year, growing by 66 percent year-on-year.

“TikTok remains committed to supporting a vibrant creative community in Pakistan and to making discoveries simpler, more joyful, and more meaningful for everyone who comes to TikTok to find their next inspiration,” the platform said.